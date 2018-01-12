Former Hondura's President Jose Manuel Zelaya is pulled away to safety after the military police threw tear gas during protest near the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. Zelaya and the opposition party candidate do not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result.
Former Hondura's President Jose Manuel Zelaya is pulled away to safety after the military police threw tear gas during protest near the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. Zelaya and the opposition party candidate do not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result. Fernando Antonio AP Photo
Former Hondura's President Jose Manuel Zelaya is pulled away to safety after the military police threw tear gas during protest near the presidential house in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. Zelaya and the opposition party candidate do not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result. Fernando Antonio AP Photo

World

Protests against Honduran leader's re-election turn violent

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 11:13 PM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Protests against the re-election of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez have turned violent with security forces firing tear gas and some marchers breaking windows and setting fires.

Video from Friday's protests showed former President Manuel Zelaya being shoved by military police. Zelaya and defeated presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla also suffered the effects of tear gas.

Hernandez was awarded the electoral win weeks after the November vote and a disputed vote tally. The opposition alleged fraud and plans to continue protesting through Hernandez's swearing in on Jan. 27.

Security forces and protesters were injured during the clash. Miguel Osorio, spokesman at the University School Hospital, says 10 people were treated there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hernandez blamed the opposition for the violence, noting that protesters had damaged the nearby Marriott hotel.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'
Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:51

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

View More Video