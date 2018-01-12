World

Israeli minister sorry after warning death for fake news

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 11:13 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel's minister of communications has apologized over what he says were misinterpreted comments warning that broadcasting "fake news" warrants capital punishment.

Ayoob Kara, of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, had said "all those bringing fake news are bringing upon themselves a death sentence."

It was not clear who or what Kaya was referring to in his remarks Friday at a Likud party retreat.

He later apologized on Twitter, saying he was speaking figuratively and meant that false reports result in fewer consumers for media outlets.

Netanyahu has also lashed out at media over the past year dismissing some coverage of investigations into corruption allegations surrounding him as "fake news."

The long-ruling Israeli leader has denied any wrongdoing and calls the accusations a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.

