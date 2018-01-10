Muhammad Hussein, 12, was photographed gazing through the window of a Turkish gym.
Muhammad Hussein, 12, was photographed gazing through the window of a Turkish gym. Screenshot from Instagram
Muhammad Hussein, 12, was photographed gazing through the window of a Turkish gym. Screenshot from Instagram

World

A Syrian boy gazed through a gym window. Captivated, the owners tried to find him.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 10, 2018 08:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

It became an arresting image: a Syrian boy in a Turkish city, with his shoe-polishing materials thrown over his shoulder, gazing through the window of a gym, his facial expression hidden but his longing apparent.

Captured in front of Olympiat Sports Center, the photo of Muhammad Hussein, 12, a Syrian refugee, gained attention on social media throughout the country, The Hurriyet Daily News reported. In the photo taken Jan. 2, Hussein stares at the gym equipment. Although it’s winter, all he has on is a gray sweater, black pants and slippers.

The man who snapped the photo, Omer Yavuz, told Buzzfeed News the photo “broke his heart” and he knew he had to share it.

An owner of the gym, Mustafa Kucukkaya, was also moved by the photo. He asked Yavuz for the original picture, the publication reported. Kacukkaya even posted it on his own Instagram, asking anyone who knows the boy to get in touch with the gym.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hussein fled the war in Syria four years ago and has been working as a shoe-shiner, the Hindustan Times reported. He lives with his father who collects scrap for a living, according to the Indian newspaper.

Kucukkaya told Buzzfeed News the boy “had no idea that the photo had gone viral” when a member of the gym saw him working on a sidewalk a few days later and convinced him to come inside.

One of the business owners made Hussein a free member at the gym for a lifetime, according to Turkish publication Ensonhaber.

Hussein, who has received media attention since the image, told reporters he is excited to have access to the gym. He told Haberturk, a Turkish newspaper, that the facility is helping him lose weight.

More good fortune could soon be on the way. Kucukkaya told Buzzfeed News he’s been receiving calls from strangers who want to help Hussein and his family.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo' 2:45

Salon in Taiwan creates Trump 'Hair Tattoo'
Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:51

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

View More Video