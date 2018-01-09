Australia experiences 3rd hottest year on record in 2017

FILE - In this Jan 7, 2018, file photo, England's Joe Root drinks during a break in play against Australia during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. Later in the day Roots was hospitalized with severe dehydration. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in its annual climate statement on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, the unprecedented bleaching episodes in consecutive summers came as sea surface temperatures around Australia in 2017 were the eighth highest since records began in 1900. Rick Rycroft, File AP Photo