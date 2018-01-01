World

Suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen kill 23

By AHMED EL-HAJ Associated Press

January 01, 2018 09:51 AM

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni witnesses and security officials say Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have killed at least 23 people in the port city of Hodeida.

They say Monday's strikes also wounded eight others. The blaze erupted in a market after a strike targeted a nearby petrol station in el-Garrahi district, they said.

The witnesses and officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation or weren't authorized to brief reporters.

The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its air campaign against Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, in March 2015.

The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians and pushed the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.

