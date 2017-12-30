World

German police union chief slams NYE 'safe zone' for women

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 08:22 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

The head of a German police union is criticizing the creation of a special safe zone for women at the annual New Year's Eve party in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Rainer Wendt of the DpolG union says establishing such an area sends a "devastating message" that women aren't safe from assault outside of it.

In an interview with the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung daily, Wendt was quoted Saturday as saying the move appeared to ignore the "political dimension" in Germany, two years after hundreds of women reported being sexually assaulted or robbed during New Year's Eve celebrations in Cologne.

Organizers of the free, open-air event said the "Women's Safety Area" was requested by Berlin police. Other security measures include concrete blocks to prevent vehicle attacks and bag searches at entrances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

    A suicide bomb blast killed at least 40 people at a Shia cultural center in Kabul, Afghanistan. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the attack.

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:51

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center
British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham 0:43

British royal family leaves church after Christmas service in Sandringham
Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba 0:39

Fireworks accident critically injures spectators in Cuba

View More Video