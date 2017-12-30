Dozens of militants evacuated from southern Syria

In this photo released on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian government forces stand on their checkpoint as busses, background, wait to evacuate Syrian militants and their families from Beit Jin village, in the southern province of Daraa, Syria. Dozens of Syrian militants and their families have left aboard buses an area where they have been besieged by government forces near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights part of a deal to clear yet another district from insurgents. SANA via AP)