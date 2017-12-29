Brazilians honor sea goddess in Rio de Janeiro.

The faithful carry offerings for Yemanja, goddess of the sea, during a ceremony that is part of traditional New Year's celebrations on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Hundreds of practitioners of Brazil's Afro-Brazilian Candomble and Umbanda faiths have gathered at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to honor Yemanja. Worshippers were mostly dressed in white as they launched their offerings to Iemanja: small boats with flowers and bowls with candles and fruits. Leo Correa AP Photo