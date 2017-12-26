Syria rebels, opposition reject Russia-proposed talks

FILE - This Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Syrian President Bashar Assad watch the troops marching at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria. Nearly seven years into the conflict, the war in Syria seems on one level to be winding down, largely because of Russian-backed government victories and local cease-fires aimed at freezing the lines of conflict. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)