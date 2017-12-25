Mexico nabs alleged planner of journalist Breach's killing

FILE - In this May 16, 2017, file photo, a woman places a candle in front of pictures of murdered journalists Miroslava Breach, left, and Javier Valdez during a demonstration against the killing of journalists, outside the Interior Ministry in Mexico City. Mexican authorities have arrested a man suspected of ordering the March killing of journalist Breach. The National Security Commission said in a statement that the suspect was detained along with two others Monday, Dec. 25, in the town of Bacobampo, Sonora state. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo