Afghan security personnel arrive near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. A spokesman for the interior ministry says that the bomber blew himself up Monday near an office of the country's intelligence service. Rahmat Gul AP Photo
World

Afghanistan: Suicide bomber kills 6 in Kabul

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 08:35 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber struck Monday near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle, officials said.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said another three people were wounded in the attack, adding that the exact target was unclear.

"The bomber was on foot and detonated his suicide vest on the main road," he said.

Health Ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi confirmed the death toll.

Both the Taliban and the local Islamic State affiliate have carried out several past attacks in the capital, mainly targeting security forces.

Separately in southern Helmand province, six Afghan border police officers were killed when their military vehicle hit a roadside bomb, said Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Six other policemen were wounded in the incident which took place in Marjah district late Sunday afternoon, added Zwak.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in Helmand.

The Taliban, who have a strong and growing presence in Helmand, launch near-daily attacks across the country.

