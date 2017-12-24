AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong village holds once-a-decade festival

In this Dec. 10, 2017 photo, villagers watch a paper horse burn during a ceremony they hope will bring them luck at the Tai Ping Ching Jiu festival at Lam Tsuen village in Hong Kong. The dayslong festival happens only once a decade and is held in a rural community, far from the southern Chinese city's famed skyscraper-ringed harbor. Organizers spend lavishly for celebration, including erecting a massive temporary bamboo theater for traditional Cantonese Opera performances. Vincent Yu AP Photo