World

France mobilizes 100,000 security personnel for the holidays

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PARIS

France's government is deploying nearly 100,000 police and soldiers for the holiday season as fears of extremist attacks remain high.

The additional security will focus on Christmas markets, shopping centers, religious buildings, public transport and tourist sites.

Citing "the context of a still-elevated terrorist threat," the Interior Ministry said in a statement that 97,000 security force personnel are mobilized for protection Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the Christmas security, the ministry said extra policing was ordered around religious sites during Hanukkah earlier this month, and for Orthodox Christmas in January, "to allow the celebration of these festivities in good conditions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A new anti-terrorism law championed by President Emmanuel Macron's government enshrines extra police powers as a result of multiple Islamic extremist attacks that killed more than 200 people in 2015-2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station

    Russian space agency Roscosmos launched the final human expedition of 2017 to the International Space Station (ISS) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday, December 17.The newest crew for ISS – Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency member Norishige Kanai – departed on a Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft, which is expected to dock at the station on December 19.

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station 3:28

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station
13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast 0:49

13th human foot washes up on British Columbia coast
Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death 0:59

Famous Chinese daredevil records his own death

View More Video