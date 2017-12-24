Roadside bomb kills 3 soldiers in northwest Pakistan

Russia launches 2017's last human mission to International Space Station

Russian space agency Roscosmos launched the final human expedition of 2017 to the International Space Station (ISS) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday, December 17.The newest crew for ISS – Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, NASA astronaut Scott Tingle and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency member Norishige Kanai – departed on a Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft, which is expected to dock at the station on December 19.