Ukrainian separatist chief accuses another of plotting coup

In this OSCE monitoring mission photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Ukraine's eastern city of Luhansk, APCs and armed men drive in the city center. Dozens of armed people in combat fatigues have deployed Wednesday, Nov. 22, to main administrative buildings in Luhansk, a major city in rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine, in a sign of a split in the rebel leadership. OSCE SMM via AP)