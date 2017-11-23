People pray for the crew of the missing submarine outside the navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Argentine families of 44 crew members aboard a submarine that has been lost in the South Atlantic for seven days are growing increasingly distressed as experts say that the crew might be reaching a critical period of low oxygen on Wednesday.
People pray for the crew of the missing submarine outside the navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Argentine families of 44 crew members aboard a submarine that has been lost in the South Atlantic for seven days are growing increasingly distressed as experts say that the crew might be reaching a critical period of low oxygen on Wednesday. Marina Devo AP Photo

The Latest: Argentine sub-search sound might be of explosion

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 09:36 AM

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina

The Latest on Argentina's search for a submarine missing with 44 crewmembers aboard (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Argentina says a sound detected in the search for a missing submarine with 44 crew members aboard is consistent with a non-nuclear explosion.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said Thursday that the relatives of the crew have been informed and that the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the ARA San Juan.

Ships and planes have returned to a search area to check on the noise that experts say could provide a clue to the vessel's location.

U.S. and specialist agencies say the "hydro-acoustic anomaly" was produced just hours after the navy lost contact with the submarine on Nov. 15.

Experts worry that if the ARA San Juan is intact but submerged, its crew might have only enough oxygen to last seven to 10 days.

