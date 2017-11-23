AP PHOTOS: Greece floods: 'the water took everything'

In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 photo a barefoot Costas Maroulis 62 stands in front of piled up vehicles in the town of Mandra western Athens, following deadly flash floods that hit the area hours before. A shoulder-high wall of floodwater smashed into Maroulis' home where his fought to save his elderly mother-in-law, keeping her head above his own until flooding finally subsided. "The water took everything" he said adding "I wasn't afraid when the flood came because we were fighting to survive. But now, yes, I am afraid for the future." Petros Giannakouris AP Photo