World

UK deploys another aircraft for Argentine submarine search

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:30 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Britain's Ministry of Defense has deployed another aircraft in the search for a missing Argentine submarine with 44 sailors on board.

The RAF Voyager landed in Argentina on Wednesday, some 35 years after the UK waged a brief war with the country over possession of the Falkland Islands.

The helicopter is packed with equipment, including 12 emergency life support pods. It joins HMS Protector, a Royal Navy ice patrol ship; the HMS Clyde, an offshore patrol vessel; and an RAF C-130 in the search.

Argentina's navy lost contact with the ARA San Juan on Nov. 15 during a routine mission from the port of Ushuaia to Mar del Plata.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Argentina is leading the search while the United States is coordinating the international response.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe

    Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over.

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe 1:44

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe
Woman sent flying onto tracks after stranger pushes her 0:40

Woman sent flying onto tracks after stranger pushes her
Sputnik's legacy 5:40

Sputnik's legacy

View More Video