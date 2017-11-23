German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

World

Pressure grows on German Social Democrats in gov't impasse

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

Pressure is growing within Germany's Social Democratic Party to at least discuss the possibility of forming a new government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

SPD leader Martin Schulz has ruled out returning to the current "grand coalition" with Merkel, following a disastrous result in September's election, even after her talks on forming a government with two other parties collapsed.

If no one budges, the options are a minority government — never previously tried — or new elections.

Schulz is meeting Thursday with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has urged politicians to compromise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several Social Democrats, while expressing skepticism, have suggested the party should discuss another coalition with Merkel or supporting a minority government.

Lawmaker Karl Lauterbach tells ZDF broadcaster "if absolutely nothing else works, we must again consider a grand coalition."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe

    Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over.

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe 1:44

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe
Woman sent flying onto tracks after stranger pushes her 0:40

Woman sent flying onto tracks after stranger pushes her
Sputnik's legacy 5:40

Sputnik's legacy

View More Video