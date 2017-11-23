A supporter of Zimbabwe's President in waiting Emmerson Mnangagwa, known as "The Crocodile", raise a stuffed crocodile in the air as they await his arrival at the Zanu-PF party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Mnangagwa has emerged from hiding and returned home ahead of his swearing-in Friday. Crowds have gathered at the ruling party's headquarters for his first public remarks. Mnangagwa will replace Robert Mugabe, who resigned after 37 years in power when the military and ruling party turned on him for firing Mnangagwa and positioning his wife to take power.
A supporter of Zimbabwe's President in waiting Emmerson Mnangagwa, known as "The Crocodile", raise a stuffed crocodile in the air as they await his arrival at the Zanu-PF party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Mnangagwa has emerged from hiding and returned home ahead of his swearing-in Friday. Crowds have gathered at the ruling party's headquarters for his first public remarks. Mnangagwa will replace Robert Mugabe, who resigned after 37 years in power when the military and ruling party turned on him for firing Mnangagwa and positioning his wife to take power. Ben Curtis AP Photo
A supporter of Zimbabwe's President in waiting Emmerson Mnangagwa, known as "The Crocodile", raise a stuffed crocodile in the air as they await his arrival at the Zanu-PF party headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Mnangagwa has emerged from hiding and returned home ahead of his swearing-in Friday. Crowds have gathered at the ruling party's headquarters for his first public remarks. Mnangagwa will replace Robert Mugabe, who resigned after 37 years in power when the military and ruling party turned on him for firing Mnangagwa and positioning his wife to take power. Ben Curtis AP Photo

World

The Latest: Activists already express concern for Zimbabwe

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:18 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARARE, Zimbabwe

The Latest on Zimbabwe's political turmoil (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Activists and human rights groups are already expressing concerns as Zimbabwe's incoming leader is set to be sworn in on Friday.

The pastor who led large anti-government protests last year, Evan Mawarire, says Zimbabweans should let Emmerson Mnangagwa know that the country should be for everyone and not just the ruling party.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mnangagwa in his first speech in his new role on Wednesday spoke about "working together," but he also recited slogans from the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch is urging Zimbabwe's military to publicly identify everyone detained after it swept in last week and took then-President Robert Mugabe under house arrest. The military has said it was targeting so-called "criminals" close to the first lady accused of hurting the economy.

___

8:40 a.m.

As Zimbabwe prepares to swear in a new leader after 37 years, attention is turning to the fate of Robert Mugabe and his wife.

The 93-year-old Mugabe, who resigned on Tuesday as lawmakers began impeaching him, has not been seen outside a few photographs since his stunning speech to the nation on Sunday night in which he defied calls to step down.

He is said to remain in the capital, Harare, with former first lady Grace but it is not clear under what terms. Some are wondering whether he has secured guarantees of protection, including immunity from prosecution.

Longtime deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, fired by Mugabe earlier this month, is set to be sworn in Friday after making a triumphant return to the country. He greeted a cheering crowd Wednesday night.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe

    Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over.

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe 1:44

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe
Woman sent flying onto tracks after stranger pushes her 0:40

Woman sent flying onto tracks after stranger pushes her
Sputnik's legacy 5:40

Sputnik's legacy

View More Video