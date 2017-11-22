Search underway for crew of capsized fishing ship off Palau

This Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, photo provided by the 11th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters shows Gyotoku Maru No. 1, a Japanese-flagged tuna fishing boat, capsized in the waters off the Pacific island of Palau. A multi-nation search is underway for two Japanese and five Indonesian crew members after the fishing ship was found capsized about 400 kilometers

250 miles) from the Pacific island of Palau. The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 that planes and ships from the U.S., Japan and Palau are taking part in the search.