Filipino protesters slam martial law, killings under Duterte

Protesters dance around a burning cube effigy with the faces of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and President Rodrigo Duterte during a rally near the Presidential Palace to call for an end to the killings in the so-called war on drugs of Duterte and his alleged "tyrannical rule" in the country, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. Thousands of protesters are marking the anniversary of the 1972 martial law declaration by late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos with an outcry against what they say is the current president's authoritarian tendencies and his brutal crackdown on illegal drugs. Bullit Marquez AP Photo