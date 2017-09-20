Myanmar's second Vice President Henry Van Thio addresses the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at the United Nations headquarters.
Myanmar's second Vice President Henry Van Thio addresses the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at the United Nations headquarters. Frank Franklin II AP Photo
Myanmar's second Vice President Henry Van Thio addresses the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at the United Nations headquarters. Frank Franklin II AP Photo

World

Myanmar tries to reassure the world over refugee crisis

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press

September 20, 2017 9:42 PM

UNITED NATIONS

Myanmar is trying to reassure the world about its handling of the exodus of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh. It says it is committed to resolving tensions in the strife-hit region.

Vice President Henry Van Thio spoke at the U.N. late Wednesday in the absence of Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader criticized for failing to protect the minority group.

More than 420,000 have fled since Rohingya insurgent attacks on security forces last month prompted a crackdown. The refugees have described indiscriminate killings, and the U.N. and others have accused Myanmar of ethnic cleansing.

Van Thio says "deep mistrust developed over decades has to be slowly chiseled away." He said Myanmar is committed to fair aid distribution and implementing recommendations of a commission led by former U.N. chief Kofi Annan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Powerful quake jolts Mexico City, collapses buildings

Powerful quake jolts Mexico City, collapses buildings 1:43

Powerful quake jolts Mexico City, collapses buildings
Strong earthquake rattles Mexico City 2:09

Strong earthquake rattles Mexico City
Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway 1:11

Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway

View More Video