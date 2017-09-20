‘It’s not true’: North Korea denies it owes $156,000 in unpaid U.S. parking tickets

No one likes getting a parking ticket, and apparently North Korea is no exception.
The rogue nation’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations owes New York City more than $156,000 for around 1,300 unpaid parking tickets—some from as long ago as the 1990s, according to an NBC investigation.
A North Korean diplomat who identified himself as Jong Jo told NBC that there must be some sort of misunderstanding.
“It’s not true,” he said. “It is false. Whenever we have a ticket, we pay. Because, you know, if we have three tickets the city does not allow us to renew their permission.”
In 2002, New York City and the U.S. Department of State reached an agreement to make it clear that the city could revoke diplomatic parking permits from vehicles with three or more unpaid tickets, according to NBC.
Most of North Korea’s unpaid parking tickets are from before 2002, but according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, those fines are not forgiven and still need to be paid.
This isn’t North Korea’s first run-in with foreign meter maids, though.
The North Korean embassy in London had racked up £200,000 in unpaid, traffic-related fines as of 2014, according to The Guardian. That’s about $270,000 in the United States. (In fairness, U.S. diplomats aren’t exactly poster children for fine repayment themselves. The U.S. owed almost £8 million—about $10.8 million—in unpaid parking tickets in London as of 2013, The Guardian reports.)
It turns out that North Korea isn’t the worst offender when it comes to parking tickets in New York City—and the list of countries that are in arrears might not be shocking, either.
Syria owes the city $362,550 in parking debt, Iran owes $184,987, Russia owes $104,231 and China owes $398,736, according to NBC.
The State Department says it works to strictly enforce the rules when diplomats’ abuse parking privileges.
“This is a responsibility that we take very seriously, meaning we ensure that, irrespective to an individuals’ entitlement to immunity, there are consequences when a foreign mission member fails to comply with U.S. motor vehicle laws,” the State Department said in a statement.
New York drivers who NBC spoke to were, understandably, outraged that North Korea is skipping out on paying its fines while they’re expected to. One even asked what the president would do about it.
“Trump needs to do something about that since he’s complaining about everything else,” Sioban Huggins, a New York City driver who just paid a parking fine, told NBC.
Comments