Foundation to create special reserve for albino orangutan

In this undated photo released by Borneo Orangutan Survival BOS) Foundation, Alba, an albino orangutan, sits on a branch of a tree while eating watermelon at Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. The conservation group says it wants to create a 5-hectare "forest island" for the world's only known albino orangutan after rescuing it from villagers five months ago. The 5-year-old orangutan a can't be safely returned to the wild because of health issues related to her albinism.