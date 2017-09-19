World

German police using dashcam footage to find accident gawker

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 7:06 AM

BERLIN

German police say they're using a motorist's dashcam video footage to try to identify a cyclist who was the first person on the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident and filmed it on his phone instead of trying to help.

Police in the southern town of Heidenheim said Tuesday they're showing images from the dashcam around to try to identify the 20-to 25-year-old man.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist lost control on a curve and hit a lamppost Sunday, dying at the scene. Police say the bicyclist "completely incomprehensibly" filmed the scene without offering help, and even got in the way of paramedics before fleeing as police arrived.

Police told the dpa news agency people are filming accidents and getting in the way of rescue workers ever more frequently.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway

Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway 1:11

Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway
8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

View More Video