1 killed, 1 injured by blast in Czech military facility

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 5:45 AM

PRAGUE

The Czech defense ministry says an explosion in a military facility in the eastern Czech Republic has killed one and injured another.

It is not immediately clear what caused the blast Tuesday morning in an army lodging in the town of Vyskov, located some 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Prague.

An army base and a military academy are based in the town.

The victim and the injured have not been identified.

Authorities say they don't suspect the explosion to be a terror act or an attack.

