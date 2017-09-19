UN team: Suu Kyi words 'bode well' for bid for Myanmar probe

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a televised speech to the nation at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Tuesday, Sept 19, 2017. Myanmar leader Suu Kyi is defending her country against international criticism over a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims by saying most of their villages remain intact, and that it's important to understand why conflict did not break out everywhere. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo