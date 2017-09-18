Philippines: 3 Marawi siege leaders dead, 2 still fighting

Rescued Roman Catholic priest Father Teresito Soganub, left, waves as he is presented to the media in a news conference Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at Camp Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Philippine troops have rescued Soganub and another civilian who were among dozens of people abducted in May when hundreds of militants aligned with the Islamic State group laid siege on southern Marawi city, officials said. At right is Defense Chief Delfin Lorenzana. Bullit Marquez AP Photo