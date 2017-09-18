Indian government says Rohingya Muslims are security threat

Rohingya Muslim rest in front of a grocery shop at a camp for refugees in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. India's government said Monday that it has evidence there are extremists who pose a threat to the country's security among the Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar and settled in many Indian cities. India's Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed on behalf of two Rohingya refugees challenging a government decision to deport the ethnic group from India. Mahesh Kumar A. AP Photo