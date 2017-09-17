Spain: Police confiscate trove of posters for Catalan vote

A man stands in the street reading a pamphlet urging people to vote during an event to support the Catalonia independence referendum in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Political tensions in Spain are increasing as the proposed voting date of Oct. 1 nears. The Catalan government has been scrambling to push forward the vote, despite the central government's warnings that local municipalities are not allowed to use public buildings for it and mayors can be legally prosecuted for it. Paul White AP Photo