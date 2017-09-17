Uproar in Turkey over removing evolution from biology class

FILE- In this Monday, April 3, 2017 file photo, a boy in his schoolyard looks out from behind a display of t-shirts printed with the image of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, offered for sale in the Black Sea region city of Rize, Turkey. Turkey has announced an overhaul of more than 170 topics in the country’s school curriculum, including removing all direct references to evolution from teenagers’ biology classes. Other contentious changes include teaching about jihad or holy struggle in religion classes, calling that the “love of homeland,” and a lessened emphasis on Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish republic who is revered by Turkey’s secularists. Ataturk instituted the separation of state and religion, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party has challenged that strict split with a more religious approach. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo