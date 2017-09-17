World

UK police, hospital offer help to mother of abandoned baby

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 7:16 AM

LONDON

British police and hospital staff are trying to locate the mother of a newborn baby who was abandoned in an east London park.

Police say they are worried about the mother's welfare after finding a newborn baby boy carefully wrapped in a white blanket.

Police were called Sunday morning after the baby was found. They took the infant to a hospital where he is receiving care. Detective Jim Foley made a direct appeal to the mother, asking her to contact police, a hospital or her doctor.

He says "it's really important that we know you are safe."

Police also appealed to the public for information that might help authorities reunite the baby with his mother.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway

Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway 1:11

Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway
8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

View More Video