Roadside bomb kills 5 tribal officials in Pakistan

September 17, 2017 3:50 AM

KHAR, Pakistan

A Pakistani official says a roadside bomb has killed a senior tribal government administrator and four tribal police near the Afghan border.

Fawad Ali, the assistant administrator, was traveling with the police to attend a meeting in the Bajur tribal region when their vehicle was struck by the device Sunday.

Anwarul Haq, another tribal official, says the device was detonated remotely, and that a search for the perpetrators is underway.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamic militants have long operated in the tribal region along the Afghan border, where they attack security forces and those seen as cooperating with the central government.

