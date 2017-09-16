He was fighting Nazis in Europe. She was a child. Now, an item brought them together.

In the heat of World War II, Charles Bernhardt was fighting to free the Netherlands from Nazi Germany. At that same time, Bernadine Smith was just a child, living in her family’s farmhouse that had been occupied by Nazi soldiers for five years until Allied forces arrived.
The two briefly crossed paths back then. And now, over seven decades later, Bernhardt and Smith’s family have been brought back together.
It’s all thanks to a bracelet, engraved with Bernhardt’s name and regimental number, according to Global News.
In 1944, Bernhardt first received the bracelet from a romantic interest in London.
Bernhardt, a Canadian, sold it at a farmhouse when fighting alongside Allied forces to end Nazi Germany’s occupation of the Netherlands, according to KVAL13.
But it wasn’t just any farmhouse — it was the residence of Smith and her family.
“We stopped there and they had some eggs, I had no money, but I felt I should give her something,” he said to Global News. So he gave them his bracelet in exchange.
After all those years, and moving to an entirely different continent, Smith never let go of that engraved object.
Now living in Oregon, she had been on a long quest to return the bracelet to its original owner, but her hunt never turned out successful.
"I told people, 'why don't we see if we could find out where he lives', and they never could," she told KVAL13.
Eventually, Smith enlisted her grandson Kyle in the search — and with the help of a historian, the internet and the engravings on the bracelet, he was able to locate Bernhardt.
Kyle sent him a letter, but still didn’t know what to expect.
“I wasn't really expecting to find much out of it, because after 73 years, what are the chances of finding anything?” Smith said. “I just mailed it to him, and about eight days later, got a phone call.”
Smith’s family returned the bracelet to the World War II veteran last Friday, traveling from Albany, Oregon, to his independent living facility in Summerland, Canada, according to KVAL 13.
Bernhardt, a few years shy of 100, was ecstatic.
“My goodness, after 73 years, it’s back!” he said on Friday. “Just holding it makes me feel, my knees are shaking.”
“I was, again, overwhelmed that they wanted to drive up here and give it to me.”
