Indian priest says Yemeni captors did him no physical harm

Father Tom Uzhunnalil wipes tears from his eyes after a moment of commotion during a press conference on his recent rescue from Yemeni militants, in Rome, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Uzhunnalil had worked for more than four years as a chaplain at the home in Aden in southern Yemen established by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity and was abducted by militants in March 2016 when they attacked the home, killing 16 people, including four nuns. Andrew Medichini AP Photo