Police in Zanzibar arrest 20 over homosexual activities

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 7:10 AM

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania

Police in Tanzania's semiautonomous region of Zanzibar say they have detained 20 people accused of engaging in homosexual activities.

Regional police chief Hassan Ali said Saturday that 12 women and eight men were arrested following a police raid on a hotel where the suspects were attending a workshop.

Homosexuality is criminalized in Tanzania, and sex among men is punishable by jail terms ranging from 30 years to life imprisonment.

Tanzanian authorities recently have cracked down on homosexuals. In September 2016, the government temporarily suspended HIV/AIDS outreach projects targeting gay men.

In February, the government stopped 40 privately run health centers from providing AIDS-related services, accusing them of catering to homosexuals.

