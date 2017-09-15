World

Chinese man convicted in Taiwan of security violations

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 4:06 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan

A Taiwanese court has sentenced a man from mainland China to 14 months in prison for breaking its national security laws, days after a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist was convicted of political subversion in China.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency said Zhou Hongxu was convicted of trying to bribe a Taiwanese foreign ministry official into giving him classified information.

Zhou has been held since March, when the official told authorities about the attempted bribe.

Last week, the Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che was convicted in a Chinese court of subverting the power of the state, though supporters said he'd been forced to confess to crimes he didn't commit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video