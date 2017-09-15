World

Pakistan court rejects ex-PM's petition against removal

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 3:35 AM

ISLAMABAD

A defense lawyer says Pakistan's Supreme Court has rejected former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's request for a review of a ruling disqualifying him from holding office for concealing his assets.

Salman Akram Raja said a five-judge panel of the court Friday also rejected review petitions from Sharif's two sons, a daughter and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said the court will release a detailed order later to explain its reasons for upholding the July 28 ruling, under which the country's three-time premier was removed from office following a probe that determined he concealed his financial assets.

Sharif resigned but insists he was disqualified over a trivial charge.

Sharif and some family members now face criminal cases prepared by Pakistan's anti-corruption body.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video