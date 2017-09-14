In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 photo, an elderly man sits in the center of Irbil near a campaign poster urging people to vote yes in the upcoming poll on independence from Iraq. Despite calls from Baghdad and the United States to postpone the vote, Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region is pressing ahead with plans to hold a referendum on independence September 25. Some officials within Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government describe the vote as a step in pursuit of self-determination, but the lead up to the planned referendum has highlighted the region’s lingering divisions and economic deficiencies.
In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 photo, an elderly man sits in the center of Irbil near a campaign poster urging people to vote yes in the upcoming poll on independence from Iraq. Despite calls from Baghdad and the United States to postpone the vote, Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region is pressing ahead with plans to hold a referendum on independence September 25. Some officials within Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government describe the vote as a step in pursuit of self-determination, but the lead up to the planned referendum has highlighted the region’s lingering divisions and economic deficiencies. Balint Szlanko AP Photo
In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 photo, an elderly man sits in the center of Irbil near a campaign poster urging people to vote yes in the upcoming poll on independence from Iraq. Despite calls from Baghdad and the United States to postpone the vote, Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region is pressing ahead with plans to hold a referendum on independence September 25. Some officials within Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government describe the vote as a step in pursuit of self-determination, but the lead up to the planned referendum has highlighted the region’s lingering divisions and economic deficiencies. Balint Szlanko AP Photo

World

Turkey: Iraq's Kurds will pay 'price' for independence vote

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 2:25 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey has warned Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region that "there will most certainly be a price to pay" for its insistence on holding an independence referendum later this month.

A Foreign Ministry statement released Thursday also welcomed an Iraqi parliament vote that rejected the Sept. 25 referendum as unconstitutional.

The statement said: "The (Kurdish region) should be aware that there will most certainly be a price to pay for insisting on its approach for a referendum despite all our friendly recommendations." The statement did not elaborate.

It described the Iraqi Kurdish leadership's "increasingly emotional statements" in favor of independence as "alarming."

Turkey, which has a large Kurdish population and is battling Kurdish insurgents, has forged close ties to Iraq's autonomous region but opposes an independent Kurdish state.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video