IOC to award Olympics to Paris and LA for 2024 and 2028

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks at a press conference after the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After a debacle in Boston, the U.S. Olympic Committee turned to Los Angeles to host the Olympics. That city commissioned a poll showing 88 percent of its residents supported bringing the Olympics back to Southern California. That overarching public support has been a cornerstone of the city's bid, even though there are questions about whether anyone in Los Angeles is all that excited about an event that is still 11 years away. Joshua Paul, File AP Photo