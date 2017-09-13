Saudis back probe of Yemen crimes, question 'timing'

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 file photo delegates attend the opening of the 36th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations, UN, in Geneva, Switzerland. Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Geneva says the kingdom would not oppose a resolution at the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council seeking an independent, international investigation of rights violations and crimes in war-torn Yemen, but raised questions about “timing.” Keystone via AP, file Laurent Gillieron