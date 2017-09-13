World

Report: Iran detains Islamic State group leader near Tehran

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 4:07 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

An Iranian news outlet is reporting that authorities have arrested a leader of the Islamic State extremist group.

The Wednesday report from semi-official YJC.ir says the suspect was in contact with 300 IS members and was planning attacks during Shiite ceremonies across the country next month.

Members of the elite Revolutionary Guard detained the suspect in a town near Tehran, according to the report, which did not identify the suspect. It said he spent a night in the Tehran neighborhood of Dolatabad, an Iraqi community, after arriving in the country.

Iran sometimes announces the detention of IS-linked extremists and the defusing of plots to carry out attacks.

IS claimed responsibility for attacks in Tehran that killed 17 people at the parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in June.

