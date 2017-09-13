A visitor walks by the wire fence decorated with ribbons carrying messages to wish for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. South Korea said Wednesday it conducted its first live-fire drill for an advanced air-launched cruise missile it says will strengthen its pre-emptive strike capability against North Korea in the event of crisis.
World

The Latest: Radioactive gas found after North's nuke test

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 2:29 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on tensions created by North Korea's nuclear weapons program (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

South Korea says it has found a small amount of radioactive element from air samples it collected following North Korea's latest nuclear test.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said Wednesday the discovery of xenon-133 isotope is linked to the North's bomb test conducted in its northeast on Sept. 3.

The agency says it couldn't verify exactly what kind of nuclear bomb the North detonated as it hasn't found several other radioactive isotopes that typically accompany a nuclear explosion. It says the make-up of those radioactive isotopes in air samples could shows if a nuclear test was from a plutonium or uranium bomb.

The agency says it hasn't found traces of tritium that accompany a hydrogen bomb test.

The North claimed to have carried out a hydrogen bomb test.

