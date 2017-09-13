Romania coast guards rescues 157 migrants from Black Sea

In this image provided by the Romanian border police, members of the border police carry a baby, in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, early Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Romania's coast guard has rescued before dawn more than 150 migrants from Iraq and Iran, of which were 53 children, from a ship in distress on the Black Sea, on what is becoming a new route for migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Politia de Frontiera Romana via AP)