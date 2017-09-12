Move over, iPhone: Samsung wants to outdo Apple with this bendable phone

Apple is taking center stage today as it launches its latest iPhone models, but the vaunted tech giant might want to look over its shoulder.
Samsung is planning to roll out a new smartphone next year featuring a screen that folds like a wallet — the first of its kind among smartphones, according to The Guardian.
“As the head of the business, I can say our current goal is next year,” Koh Dong-jin, the president of Samsung’s mobile phone business, told reporters this week. “When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product.”
There’s been speculation for years that Samsung is close to rolling out its first foldable phone, which has been called the Galaxy X, but the company has indicated that it’s still working out some of the kinks in the technology before mass producing it for consumers.
The company’s statements this week are the first time that the South Korean tech company has brought up its goal of mass producing a bendable phone, according to The Verge.
Samsung first showed off the potential for a foldable smartphone several years ago, according to Bloomberg. But analysts have predicted that creating a foldable phone that’s thin and keeps all the top features is likely to take time.
Samsung’s latest phone, the Galaxy 8 Note, hits stores on Friday. And it’s not cheap: It will cost more than $900 in the U.S., according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone X (pronounced “ten” rather than “ex”), has an edge-to-edge screen, can be unlocked by scanning users’ faces and has no home button.
Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the phone on Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theatre, a 1,000-seat venue at the company’s Cupertino, Calif. headquarters.
“It is the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,” Cook said at the event.
Not to be outdone by Samsung’s $900 Galaxy, Apple’s latest phone will start at $999.
