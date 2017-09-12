Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg arrives for a press conference in Oslo, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Solberg says the four-party center-right alliance in power should "talk together" about forming a new government.
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg arrives for a press conference in Oslo, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Solberg says the four-party center-right alliance in power should "talk together" about forming a new government. NTB scanpix via AP Hakon Mosvold Larsen
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg arrives for a press conference in Oslo, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Solberg says the four-party center-right alliance in power should "talk together" about forming a new government. NTB scanpix via AP Hakon Mosvold Larsen

World

Norway PM hints on continuing coalition after election

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 10:36 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg hinted Tuesday her two-party minority coalition could continue in power, but stopped short of saying whether it could be expanded by including traditional support parties.

Solberg says the four center-right parties should "talk" after Monday's election that saw them mustering a majority of 89 seats in the 169-seat parliament, the Storting.

She declined to say whether her Conservatives and the anti-immigration Progress Party would continue as a coalition for the next four years with the support of the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, or include them in a new government.

The leftist Labor Party remained Norway's largest party, but its likely coalition partners didn't get enough seats to put the left in power.

Turnout was 77.6 percent of Norway's 3.76 million voters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video