World

IS says it used suicide car bomb against Egyptian police

By MAAMOUN YOUSSEF Associated Press

September 12, 2017 6:53 AM

CAIRO

The extremist Islamic State group says it used a suicide car bomb in its deadly attack on a police convoy in the turbulent north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

The account given by Egypt's Interior Ministry of Monday's attack only says that a car that rushed toward the convoy exploded when policemen in the convoy shot at it.

Egyptian security and military officials say four armored vehicles and a fifth one carrying signal-jamming equipment were destroyed in the attack and a police pickup was commandeered0 by the militants. They say 18 police were killed and another seven wounded in the attack.

The late Monday IS statement says the attack left a total of 35 dead or wounded and identifies the suicide bomber by his alias, Abu Suleiman al-Masri.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video