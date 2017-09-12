World

Rome's mayor expresses outrage at rape of Finnish woman

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 6:46 AM

MILAN

Rome's mayor has expressed outrage after a young Finnish woman was raped in the Italian capital, the latest sexual assault on a foreign woman that has stunned Italians.

Virginia Raggi on Monday tweeted her solidarity with the woman, who was raped near Rome's main train station this weekend.

Police arrested a suspect, identified as a 22-year-old from the Bengal region. Police said the man offered the woman a ride as she was waiting for a taxi, before leading her to an isolated street where he threatened to kill her, then raped her. A nearby resident heard the woman's screams and alerted police.

Police in Florence are investigating allegations that two paramilitary policemen raped two American women. A Polish woman was gang raped last month at an Italian beach resort.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video