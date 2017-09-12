World

Zimbabwe's first lady denies assault, says she was attacked

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 5:20 AM

JOHANNESBURG

Court documents filed in South Africa say a young woman who accused Zimbabwe's first lady of assault was the aggressor, allegedly attacking Grace Mugabe with a knife while drunk.

The court papers denying any wrongdoing by Mugabe were submitted Aug. 17 by Zimbabwean diplomats representing Mugabe, who was granted diplomatic immunity by South Africa despite calls for her prosecution in the alleged attack on the woman in Johannesburg on Aug. 13.

The Associated Press obtained the documents on Tuesday from AfriForum, a group representing 20-year-old Gabriella Engels, who said she suffered head wounds while being whipped with an extension cord by Mugabe. AfriForum says it will challenge the South African government over the immunity issue in an attempt to complicate any effort by Mugabe to return to South Africa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video